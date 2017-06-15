The API for your bank account
Teller enables your applications to connect with all of your users' bank accounts across institutions, providing one easy to use API to move money, make payments, view transactions, and more.Create Account
$ http https://api.teller.io/accounts "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" HTTP/1.1 200 OK cache-control: max-age=0, private, must-revalidate content-length: 1581 content-type: application/json; charset=utf-8 date: Thu, 15 Jun 2017 07:25:43 GMT server: Teller API { "data": [ { "account_number": "****0001", "balance": "123.45", "bank_code": "00-00-01", "currency": "GBP", "id": "8babe467-feed-40ad-869a-f1b5beefface", "institution": "barclays", "links": { "self": "https://api.teller.io/accounts/8babe467-feed-40ad-869a-f1b5beefface, "transactions": "https://api.teller.io/accounts/8babe467-feed-40ad-869a-f1b5beefface/transactions", "payees": "https://api.teller.io/accounts/8babe467-feed-40ad-869a-f1b5beefface/payees", "direct_debits": "https://api.teller.io/accounts/8babe467-feed-40ad-869a-f1b5beefface/direct_debit", "standing_orders": "https://api.teller.io/accounts/8babe467-feed-40ad-869a-f1b5beefface/standing_orders", }, "name": "THE BARCLAYS BANK A/C", "updated_at": 2017-06-15T07:25:44.079705Z } ] }
Powerful APIs
Teller provides a rich suite of APIs allowing you to not only build applications that can read data from your users' bank accounts, but also applications that perform write operations, e.g. making payments.
- View accounts
- Check balances
- View transaction history
- Make transfers between accounts
- Make payments to 3rd parties
- Create, view & destroy payees
- View & cancel Direct Debits
- View & cancel standing orders
Simple user journeys
Getting users through the authorisation flow quickly is crucial to great UX. We've made it safe and easy for users to grant your application permissions on their bank accounts and back into your app as quick as possible.